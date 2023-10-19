Advertise With Us
Blue Ridge Health District launches Outreach Network

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District just launched the Outreach Network, which aims to help and support all outreach professionals in the area.

BRHD says more than 30 outreach workers in fields like community health, family support, and peer recovery attended the launch.

“The Outreach Network is a hub for all of the outreach workers in the district no matter which organization they are with,” Coordinator Jennifer Reilly said Thursday, October 19. “This network will expand the resource base that outreach workers can use to better serve their communities.”

This network was created after BRHD asked organizations in the community about their needs.

“From there, we were able to start building a calendar of trainings and events for outreach workers,” Reilly said. “Some of our future trainings are going to focus on self care, and I’m looking forward to that.”

