Another round of needed showers on the way

70s today, cooler and breezy for the weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a colder start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and warmers temperatures by this afternoon. A southerly wind is expected to boost temperatures into the 70s for many locations. Clouds will begin to move into the region tonight. A cold front will deliver needed showers to the area Friday afternoon and evening. Conditions will clear and turn cooler this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 70

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

NBC29 Weather 6 PM