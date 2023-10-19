Advertise With Us
Albemarle County seeking summer-related input

Albemarle County seal
Albemarle County seal
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County wants to get you back into a warm weather mindset.

Its 2024 Summer Community Survey is out. If you used county beaches, or had children involved in summer recreation camps, this is your chance to weigh in.

The community’s feedback will be used to tailor programming, activities and improvements for next summer.

“We also installed some shade structures at the beaches, because there was some input that they wanted more access to shade. And then some rentable paddleboards add some of the lakes, as well. We were able to take the winter and spring to to implement for the next summer,” Abbey Stumpf said Thursday, October 19.

The survey closes October 21.

Click here to learn more.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

