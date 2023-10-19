Albemarle County needs a few more school bus drivers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools says it just needs two or three more bus driver.

ACPS says that’d be enough to cover the remaining 160 students that need transportation to and from school.

Around 900 students were in need of transportation at the start of the academic year, due in part to the shortage of drivers.

The county says one way it has picked up more students in need of a ride is the 10-day rule: If you don’t ride the bus for 10 days, you’re taken off the transportation list.

“Once, we look and see who is actually on our buses, then we can modify some of the bus routes to include the children that need transportation,” ACPS Transportation Director Charmane White said Thursday, October 19.

The county is expecting some current bus drivers will be retiring in December, so more will be needed in the coming months.

