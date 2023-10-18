Advertise With Us
UVA Center for Politics looking at voters’ attitudes

University of Virginia Center for Politics (FILE)
University of Virginia Center for Politics (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A recent study from the University of Virginia Center for Politics looked at voters’ attitudes towards the commitment to democracy and the U.S. Constitution.

More than 2,000 registered voters answered questions to gauge their feelings as the presidential election approaches next year.

“One of the things to watch in this election that I think our survey and others have made clear is that there just going to be a lot of voters who are going to be cross pressured, who really have a negative view of both candidates if it’s Biden and Trump,” Kyle Kondik said Wednesday, October 18.

The study shows details about the political divisions over issues like free speech, gun control, and wealth redistribution.

The Center for Politics says it will release more information from this study in the next couple of months.

