People sleeping in Market Street Park running out of time, asking community for help

Tent inside Market Street Park (FILE)
By Destini Harris
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People sleeping in Market Street Park have three days until Charlottesville re-instates operating hours.

“A lot of people have nowhere to go. There’s not enough programs here,” park dweller Nelson Jones said Wednesday, October 18.

Shelter options are limited, though PACEM is opening its doors sooner this year to try to help.

“PACEM is only housing 50 people. The warm room is only housing 12 - six women, six men. You know, there were 260 counted homeless people last year, and the numbers have risen,” Roscoe Boxley said.

Boxley believes City Manager Sam Sanders went back on his word when he suspended park hours last month.

“If they leave from up here, then you’re going to have him back in the mall or back in other places where you’re going to hit him for trespass,” Jones said.

“My question is, if the people don’t leave at 11 p.m., then what are they going to do?” a man known as Untitled said.

Untitled says he and others aren’t being treated fairly. He is organizing a sort of open house, inviting the community to connect with those sleeping in the park.

“I think that it would be helpful for people who don’t know much about each other to get together so they can find out something about each other,” Untitled said. “So they can have a basis for their understanding of those people.”

The community event is set for Saturday, Oct. 21, the same day the park goes back to closing at 11 p.m. and reopening at 6 a.m.

