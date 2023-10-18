Milder Thursday, Ahead of the Next Autumn Cold Front Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Briefly milder Thursday with some sunshine, before another Autumn cold front approaches for Friday. Some showers arrive Friday, mainly by afternoon and evening in association with the front. Currently, still not expecting too much rain, generally a tenth to a quarter inch. Unfortunate, considering the ongoing drought conditions.

The cold front sweeps east by Saturday morning, with a stray shower still possible, otherwise clearing, breezy and cool. The cool down will continue for the rest of the weekend into much of next week, Colder nights Sunday into Monday and again Monday night into Tuesday, could make for more widespread frost across the region.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, chilly. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, milder, breezy. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain showers in the afternoon and Friday night. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70. Lows near 50.

Saturday: Early rain showers exit. Clearing and breezy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cool. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s. Frost risk.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid 30s. Frost risk.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows around 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs around 70.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.