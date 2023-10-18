Louisa County Public Schools honor military veterans with free lunch

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools is celebrating people who have served in the military with a free lunch.

People came out Wednesday, October 18, in support of service members, as well as add a little kindness to their day.

“It means a lot to me. I wish my fellow Americans were here that were injured or killed in Vietnam,” Ernest Rosson said.

“I don’t feel like I ever get enough recognition, and this is just outstanding for the county - to all the schools - to recognize the veterans,” Linnie Baker said. “It means a lot to all of us.”

“I just walked up just now seeing all these people. I was surprised that there was that many people here,” Dan Brown said.

These veterans left with full stomachs and a care package from LCPS.

