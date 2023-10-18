Housing Advisory Committee looks to preserve Charlottesville neighborhoods

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Housing Advisory Committee came together Wednesday, October 18 to create a plan to fight housing displacement.

People are coming into Charlottesville neighborhoods and knocking down smaller homes to build bigger ones.

The Charlottesville Housing Advisory is looking to prevent that.

“If somebody when in to demolish that house and rebuilt a new one,” Executive Director of the Piedmont Housing Alliance Sunshine Mathon said, “If it’s one story, the maximum height that could go is two stories and the maximum square footages of the footprint that can only increase by 50%”

Mathon is also on the Charlottesville Housing Advisory Committee.

“We needed to have a different way of looking at these neighborhoods in particular,” Mathon said.

Mathon says if what the committee proposes is accepted, it would not stop the houses that are already built, but it will stop the ones trying to come.

