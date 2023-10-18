Critically missing adult possibly in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police Department October 18.

ACPD is looking for Don Gehr Benson Jr.

Benson is a 6′0″ 83-year-old white male with grey hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen October 18 at 5:30am in Texas and is driving all day to Batesville, VA.

Benson’s last cellphone ping was around 6:13pm today in Chesterfield, VA.

Benson is possibly driving a 2016 white Toyota Tacoma with Texas plates: HJL-9815.

Authorities say to approach with caution if located.

This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

If you have any information regarding Benson’s location, contact ACPD at 434-977-9041.

