Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Clearing Skies this Afternoon

By Dominique Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Weather improves this Wednesday afternoon. Clearer skies are to be expected with daytime highs in the low to mid 60s. Into Thursday, we have a brief warm up with increasing clouds into the evening ahead of a cold front. Ending the week on a damp note with expected rainfall around a tenth to a quarter of an inch, with a lingering shower chance into Saturday. This will be followed by a cooler trend into next week. Check back for updates.

Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Nice and sunny. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

Friday: Afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

Saturday - Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

Tracking end of week showers
Clearing skies today
Another rainy start to the weekend, but not a wash out
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Nice Autumn Weather. Milder for Late Week
NBC29 Weather 6 PM