Charlottesville School Board candidates come together for forum

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All four people running for Charlottesville School Board are coming together for a candidate forum Wednesday, October 18.

Jefferson School African American Heritage Center is hosting the event, which is scheduled for 6pm.

This is the first time in almost two decades that four seats are open.

“It’s really important to be able to get some insight about what they feel when it comes to what the community is wanting to know and how they stand on certain topics,” Sandra Aviles-Poe with Charlottesville United for Public Education said.

You can join in-person or watch online here.

