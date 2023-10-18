Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville may change pedestrian traffic rules

(FILE)
(FILE)(KOLO)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is looking into change a city code to match a state law.

The changed city code would have vehicles come to a complete stop for people crossing the road, opposed to going around or slowing down.

City Council says this is a mandatory law to help protect pedestrians and would not be a drastic change.

“I think it’s pretty hectic in this area,” Charlottesville worker Whitmore Merrick said, “Honestly, a lot of people don’t like to stop, it seems.”

City Council still has to approve the adoption of the state law, which it may do at its next meeting.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

Albemarle County ranks 130 transportation projects
Albemarle County hosts transportation planning forum
Rodolfo A. Melgar was sentenced yesterday to seven years and six months in prison.
Man sentenced for secretly producing child pornography in public restroom
CATEC students learning with fake blood
CATEC students getting hands-on experience with advanced, fake blood
(FILE)
Albemarle County Fire Rescue asking people to be fire safe & smart