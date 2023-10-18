Charlottesville may change pedestrian traffic rules

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is looking into change a city code to match a state law.

The changed city code would have vehicles come to a complete stop for people crossing the road, opposed to going around or slowing down.

City Council says this is a mandatory law to help protect pedestrians and would not be a drastic change.

“I think it’s pretty hectic in this area,” Charlottesville worker Whitmore Merrick said, “Honestly, a lot of people don’t like to stop, it seems.”

City Council still has to approve the adoption of the state law, which it may do at its next meeting.

