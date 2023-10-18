Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Another rainy start to the weekend, but not a wash out

Sunnier late week, with slightly higher temperatures
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early clouds, will give way to partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures today. This “Chamber of Commerce” weather will be on tap through Thursday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that is expected to bring showers to the region later Friday, into early Saturday. As conditions improve this weekend, temperatures will cool, and breezes will increase. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, High: low 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

Friday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Early showers, clearing & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

Nice Autumn Weather. Milder for Late Week
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
More Chills Tonight. Daytime Highs Edge Up into the Late Week
Slight warming
Slightly milder before next showers and cold front
Slightly milder Thursday
Tracking next cold front