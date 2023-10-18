Another rainy start to the weekend, but not a wash out

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early clouds, will give way to partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures today. This “Chamber of Commerce” weather will be on tap through Thursday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that is expected to bring showers to the region later Friday, into early Saturday. As conditions improve this weekend, temperatures will cool, and breezes will increase. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, High: low 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

Friday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Early showers, clearing & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

