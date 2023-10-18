Advertise With Us
Albemarle County prioritizes Rivanna Station funding

By Destini Harris
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - This year there are three Albemarle County legislative priorities, but one leads the pack.

The top priority is getting support from the state for funding related to the Rivanna Station’s future.

“Site readiness under the Virginia Business Site Readiness Program, in order that land can be fully utilized to protect Rivanna Station and to enhance and increase our defense, economic impact here in Albemarle County,” Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Donna Price said.

Price says there are several things on the agenda, but Rivanna Station is at the forefront.

