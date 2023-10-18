Advertise With Us
Albemarle County hosts transportation planning forum

By Maggie Glass
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday night, people living in Albemarle County had a chance to learn the ins and outs of how they get around.

The County’s Community Advisory Committees hosted an event at the county office building to teach people about its transportation planning process and why the community’s voice matters. They discussed everything from roads to sidewalks to bike and pedestrian access.

“Infrastructure is huge,” said Albemarle County’s Board of Supervisors member, Donna Price. “But it’s important also for our community to understand the different funding mechanisms, and terms of how the different types of road projects are funded, from the smallest ones, the repairs, all the way up to some of our largest transportation projects.”

County staff, the Virginia Department of Transportation, and the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission spoke to the audience. Each group described its role with transportation in the county.

“I think the thing that came across the most was how coordinated the different agencies are together and how intentional they are to meet the needs of the community,” said Albemarle County’s Public Engagement Coordinator, Serena Gruia.

Topics discussed included project prioritizing, funding, and timelines. The public was able to speak directly with the people who make those decisions.

“They will leave with a much clearer mind about the processes, the different processes, the different types of transportation,” said Price.

At the end of the event, people who had lingering questions were able to write them on a board. They were promised to get an answer soon.

“The community members here are going to continue to ask questions, and the community advisory committees will then continue the discussion in their respective places,” said Gruia.

