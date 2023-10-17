Advertise With Us
Waynesboro approves $1M to fund future natural history museum

Building design and exhibit display designs have been created for the Virginia Museum of Natural History, which is set to break ground in Waynesboro.(WHSV)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro’s City Council has approved $1,000,000 in funding for the newest branch of the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

The unanimous vote brings the project one step closer to becoming a reality.

“It’s going to be a museum that’s going to cover the wonderful natural history of the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge,” Executive Director Joe Keiper said.

Keiper says the 28,000sqft project will be two stories tall.

“We’ve got some floor plans that are generated by out architect,” Keiper said, “They include classrooms, exhibit galleries, [and] working laboratory for our scientists as well.”

Keiper says the Waynesboro campus can also bring in tourists.

“This is going to be an outreach location. It’s going to be specific to public exhibits and education in science for regional school children,” Keiper said.

Even with the $1,000,000 approved from Waynesboro, Keiper says this is going be roughly a $30 million project, but with the extra support given from the state is leverage to convince state lawmakers that this is a worthy project.

If the project receives full funding, the museum aims to open in the summer of 2026.

