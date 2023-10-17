Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Virginia’s NAACP suing Govenor Youngkin’s administration

(FILE)
(FILE)(KY3)
By Destini Harris
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia NAACP’s president is filing a lawsuit against Governer Glenn Youngkin’s administration.

The NAACP says this is in response to Governer Youngkin’s decision about voting right restoration for convicted felons.

“Governer Youngkin has chosen to do away with that policy and to enact a new policy that is both arbitrary and is an at-will determination on his behalf based on factors that he has not made public whether to restore an individual’s rights,” Ryan Snow with the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law said.

Snow says Virginia is one of very few states with felon voting restrictions.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

(FILE
Poll looks at Virginia voter issues
Darden School (FILE)
Report: Graduates of UVA Darden School earning higher starting salary
Building design and exhibit display designs have been created for the Virginia Museum of...
Waynesboro approves $1M to fund future natural history museum
(FILE)
Charlottesville voting trends changing