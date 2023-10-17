Advertise With Us
UVA unranked in AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll

By NBC29
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is unranked this preseason in the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll.

Sports Illustrated says this is the first time the Cavaliers have been unranked since the team’s 2017-2018 season, when they defied the odds and and reached No. 1.

Several of UVA’s opponents are ranked, including Duke, North Carolina, and Miami.

