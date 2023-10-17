Students at St. Anne’-Belfield School getting more involved in the community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - St. Anne’-Belfield School recently kicked off its Civic Engagement Initiative. The program aims to teach students the importance of serving the community around them.

“It’s really directed to improve and assist both the community and the school, bring us both together, and make us both stronger,” Civic Engagement Director Bob Troy said. “Our Civic Engagement Initiative is intended to connect the entirety of the school more deeply and more broadly with our local community, and really make sure that our students have the experience of connecting with other aspects of our community beyond school.”

This includes community service, service learning, and reciprocal partnerships with various organizations.

“It was important, also, from a learning point of view, that for students, our youngest students to be able to just start to gain some exposure to understanding what their, who their, who’s in their community, what their community is about, what are the needs of their community,” Head of School Autumn Graves said.

Graves says they’re looking to partner with organizations to host meetings and events on campus so students can experience community engagement first hand.

The program kicked off in September, and students are currently engaged in a coat drive.

