Slightly milder before next showers and cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures remain a little cooler than average until Thursday and Friday.

A cold front arrives later Friday into early Saturday with some rainfall. Not expecting soaking rain. The weekend will trend drier and cooler.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds with highs temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Patchy frost risk for the Shenandoah Valley. Lows in the 30s for the Valley and low to mid 40s across central Virginia.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and a little milder. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Friday: Increasing clouds. A chance for some rain later in the afternoon and night. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows near 50 degrees.

Saturday: Any early morning shower will exit. Trending drier under a partly sunny sky. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

