Slightly milder before next showers and cold front
Some rain late week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures remain a little cooler than average until Thursday and Friday.
A cold front arrives later Friday into early Saturday with some rainfall. Not expecting soaking rain. The weekend will trend drier and cooler.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds with highs temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Patchy frost risk for the Shenandoah Valley. Lows in the 30s for the Valley and low to mid 40s across central Virginia.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and a little milder. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.
Friday: Increasing clouds. A chance for some rain later in the afternoon and night. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows near 50 degrees.
Saturday: Any early morning shower will exit. Trending drier under a partly sunny sky. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.