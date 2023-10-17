Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Report: Graduates of UVA Darden School earning higher starting salary

Darden School (FILE)
Darden School (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Darden School of Business’s 2023-2024 Employment Report has ben released.

The report says 2023 MBA graduates received the highest average starting salary in school history.

UVA says the average base salary is $167,899.

This is the fifth consecutive year the numbers have increased.

“It’s a testament to the terrific education experience we give our students. It’s a testament to their overall achievement and what they have done here and in the community, and we’re really thrilled to see what they do next as future business leaders,” Jeff McNish with UVA Career Center said Tuesday, October 17.

The application for admission is now open for UVA’s Class of 2026 Master of Business Administration Program.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

(FILE
Poll looks at Virginia voter issues
Building design and exhibit display designs have been created for the Virginia Museum of...
Waynesboro approves $1M to fund future natural history museum
(FILE)
Charlottesville voting trends changing
(FILE)
Students at St. Anne’-Belfield School getting more involved in the community