Report: Graduates of UVA Darden School earning higher starting salary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Darden School of Business’s 2023-2024 Employment Report has ben released.

The report says 2023 MBA graduates received the highest average starting salary in school history.

UVA says the average base salary is $167,899.

This is the fifth consecutive year the numbers have increased.

“It’s a testament to the terrific education experience we give our students. It’s a testament to their overall achievement and what they have done here and in the community, and we’re really thrilled to see what they do next as future business leaders,” Jeff McNish with UVA Career Center said Tuesday, October 17.

The application for admission is now open for UVA’s Class of 2026 Master of Business Administration Program.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.