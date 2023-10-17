Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Poll looks at Virginia voter issues

(FILE
(FILE(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University just released its poll on Virginia’s top policy issues.

The results show the top three issues voters are keeping in mind this upcoming election are economy & inflation, abortion, and K-12 education.

The poll also said that Virginia Republicans seem to be focused on economic issues, while Democrats are prioritizing abortion rights.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

(FILE)
Virginia’s NAACP suing Govenor Youngkin’s administration
Darden School (FILE)
Report: Graduates of UVA Darden School earning higher starting salary
Building design and exhibit display designs have been created for the Virginia Museum of...
Waynesboro approves $1M to fund future natural history museum
(FILE)
Charlottesville voting trends changing