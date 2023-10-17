Poll looks at Virginia voter issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University just released its poll on Virginia’s top policy issues.

The results show the top three issues voters are keeping in mind this upcoming election are economy & inflation, abortion, and K-12 education.

The poll also said that Virginia Republicans seem to be focused on economic issues, while Democrats are prioritizing abortion rights.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.