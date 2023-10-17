Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

In a statement, Texas A&M officials offered their sympathies and support to the family and students as they continue to navigate this loss. (KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating the death of a student on campus Sunday morning, KBTX reports.

Britney Romero appeared to have fallen from a third-floor balcony at Dunn Hall, according to a statement from Texas A&M Vice President for Student Affairs BG Joe E. Ramirez Jr.

Romero was a freshman health major.

University officials say a Brazos County Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

In a statement, Texas A&M officials offered their sympathies and support to the family and students as they continue to navigate this loss.

“We want to emphasize that Texas A&M’s top priority is our commitment to the well-being and safety of all our students. We intend to conduct a thorough and comprehensive review of what happened immediately,” Ramirez said.

The university also shared resources for students during this difficult time, encouraging students to speak with counselors and use Texas A&M’s Helpline at 979-845-2700.

Copyright 2023 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, returns to the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in...
House nears vote on Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker but Republican holdouts remain
Organisators of the meeting in support of civilian women imprisoned by Russia unfold a poster...
For the first time, Ukraine has used US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces
FILE - Former President Donald Trump, center, sits in the courtroom with his legal team before...
With Trump back at civil fraud trial, accountant testifies after key witness Michael Cohen postpones
File - A man looks at the Apple's new iPhone 15 models on the first day of sales at an Apple...
Retail sales up a solid 0.7% in September as American consumers defy rising prices, interest rates