More Chills Tonight. Daytime Highs Edge Up into the Late Week

Patchy Frost Risk Tonight - Valley
Nice Autumn Weather. Milder for Late Week
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More chills tonight and even a patchy frost risk for the Valley. Skies should brighten more though the mid-week, with milder daytime highs for the late week. Thursday is pick of the week, with the mildest temperatures in the low 70s and sunshine. While still mild Friday, more clouds start to return, as another Autumn cold front approaches. Some scattered showers expected by Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Currently, not much rain expected, generally under a quarter inch.

Cooler and breezy, behind the front for the rest of the weekend and trending drier.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy frost risk for the Shenandoah Valley. Lows in the upper 30s for the Valley. Low to mid 40s for Central Virginia.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, cool, nice. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder and seasonable. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows near 50.

Friday: Increasing clouds a chance for rain showers in the afternoon and Friday night. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70. Lows near 50.

Saturday: Early rain showers exit.. Turning partly sunny and breezy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s. Frost risk.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs low 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s. Frost risk.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 60s.

