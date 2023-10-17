Advertise With Us
Monticello’s Tre Early earns Falcon Club Player of the Week

Tre Early
Tre Early(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Monticello High School Football Team got a big win over rival, Albemarle High School, on Friday.

The Mustangs got a fantastic performance from their running backs, including Tre Early: The junior is getting again the orange T-shirt as the Flacon Club Player of the Week.

Tre had more than 250 total yards in Monticello’s come-from-behind win over AHS last week, playing receiver, running back, and returning kicks.

He had three touchdowns, and even made six tackles on defense.

Tre’s performance helped MHS snap a five-game losing skid to Albemarle, and also helped the team improve to 5-2 this season.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

