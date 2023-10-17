Milder days ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a chilly start to the day, a mix of clouds and sun is expected to warm temperatures into the mid 60s today. A gradual warming trend will boost temperatures into the 70s by late week. As conditions warm, an approaching cold front will bring showers to the region later Friday into Saturday. Skies will clear Saturday as the front exits, and temperatures are expected to be seasonal. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: around 70...Low: around 50

Saturday: Morning showers, clearing, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

