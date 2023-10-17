Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Milder days ahead

Soggy late week, and start to the weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a chilly start to the day, a mix of clouds and sun is expected to warm temperatures into the mid 60s today. A gradual warming trend will boost temperatures into the 70s by late week. As conditions warm, an approaching cold front will bring showers to the region later Friday into Saturday. Skies will clear Saturday as the front exits, and temperatures are expected to be seasonal. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: around 70...Low: around 50

Saturday: Morning showers, clearing, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

Cool, Dry Pattern
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Cool, Dry October Pattern Starts the Week
October sky
Overall cooler than average week
Red sky sunrise
Slightly milder late week