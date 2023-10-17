Man sentenced for secretly producing child pornography in public restroom

LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire says a man from El Salvador was sentenced to years behind bars for recording people, including a child, while they were using a public restroom.

McGuire’s office announced Tuesday, October 17, that 53-year-old Rodolfo A. Melgar was sentenced yesterday to seven years and six months in prison.

In October 2022, a man using the restroom at a convenience store noticed a cellphone being held under the bathroom stall and realized he was being recorded. He immediately reported it to law enforcement, who used surveillance video at the store to identify Melgar as the suspect.

Authorities say they found numerous photos and videos of people using public restrooms, including at least one child, on Melgar’s phone. He was charged with production of child pornography and multiple counts of unlawful filming.

Melgar pled guilty to all charges.

