Louisa County nonprofit collecting winter clothes to help those in need

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A clothing drive is bringing some warmth to people in Louisa County.

People can donate coats, gloves, and anything else to keep families warm as the weather gets colder.

All of the winter clothes and proceeds will go to the Louisa County Resource Council. The nonprofit has a community closet for the clothes.

“There’s a lot of folks that can always benefit from a warm jacket. We can certainly use them,” Cathy Portner with LCRC said.

The clothing drive will wrap up October 27.

