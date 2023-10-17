Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Louisa County nonprofit collecting winter clothes to help those in need

(FILE)
(FILE)(Deric Rush)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A clothing drive is bringing some warmth to people in Louisa County.

People can donate coats, gloves, and anything else to keep families warm as the weather gets colder.

All of the winter clothes and proceeds will go to the Louisa County Resource Council. The nonprofit has a community closet for the clothes.

“There’s a lot of folks that can always benefit from a warm jacket. We can certainly use them,” Cathy Portner with LCRC said.

The clothing drive will wrap up October 27.

Click here to make a monetary donation.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

Museum in Waynesboro at the site of the museum
Waynesboro City Council re-affirms position on museum
Tent at Market Street Park
Mixed opinions shared on Market Street Park resuming operating hours
7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger (D)
Rep. Spanberger speaks to UVA students about public service
School of Law (FILE)
UVA School of Law launches new education institute