Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville voting trends changing

(FILE)
(FILE)(Contributed)
By Destini Harris
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the City of Charlottesville, voting trends are much different than normal.

The city says as of now, there are a little less than 34,000 registered voters.

Despite these numbers, not as many people are participating in early voting as in previous elections.

“It does seem to be slower absolutely than in a typical general election, especially for a local election,” Charlottesville Director of Elections Taylor Yowell said, “Charlottesville actually turns out a little bit heavier than some other localities for local elections, but it’s definitely been a slower pace for this November.”

October 27 is the last day to request a ballot by mail. The two Saturdays before Election Day, the Registrar’s Office will be open from 8:30am-4:30pm. The last day to early vote in person is November 4.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

(FILE)
Students at St. Anne’-Belfield School getting more involved in the community
(FILE)
Louisa County nonprofit collecting winter clothes to help those in need
Museum in Waynesboro at the site of the museum
Waynesboro City Council re-affirms position on museum
Tent at Market Street Park
Mixed opinions shared on Market Street Park resuming operating hours