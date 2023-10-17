Charlottesville voting trends changing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the City of Charlottesville, voting trends are much different than normal.

The city says as of now, there are a little less than 34,000 registered voters.

Despite these numbers, not as many people are participating in early voting as in previous elections.

“It does seem to be slower absolutely than in a typical general election, especially for a local election,” Charlottesville Director of Elections Taylor Yowell said, “Charlottesville actually turns out a little bit heavier than some other localities for local elections, but it’s definitely been a slower pace for this November.”

October 27 is the last day to request a ballot by mail. The two Saturdays before Election Day, the Registrar’s Office will be open from 8:30am-4:30pm. The last day to early vote in person is November 4.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.