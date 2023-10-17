CATEC students getting hands-on experience with advanced, fake blood

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - CATEC Emergency Medical Technician students got some hands-on training Tuesday, October 17. They learned about new bleeding control technology from a Charlottesville-based company.

Luna Labs’ TrueClot technology was created in Charlottesville. Students are using it to learn how to pack wounds and use tourniquets on life-like mannequins.

“I thought it was super cool,” student Adeline Sokolowski said. “The blood, it actually clots, which is super cool.”

“I thought it was going to be easier,” student Jayden Kelker said. “But then it was really hard to like, actually get your fingers in there and stop it.”

Kelker says she prefers learning like this, as it helps her improve her skills.

“It’s something you can’t read in a book,” she said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.