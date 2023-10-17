Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Albemarle County Fire Rescue asking people to be fire safe & smart

The Virginia Department of Forestry says low humidity, windy conditions, and all that crispy vegetation means an easy start for wildfires.
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Forestry says low humidity, windy conditions, and all that crispy vegetation means an easy start for wildfires.

This means you need to take caution, whether you’re burning leaves or even enjoying a backyard fire pit.

“We’re looking for people to be fire safe and to be smart about how they use fire, especially here in the county. If you’re within the urban ring or a densely populated area, you may not be able to have the open-air fire like your counterparts in the rural area,” Shawn Maddox with Albemarle County Fire Rescue said Tuesday, October 17.

ACFR advises everyone to have a way to put out a fire handy, whether it’s a bucket of dirt, water, or an extinguisher.

More information from the Virginia Department of Forestry about preventing wildfires can be found here.

Albemarle County open air burning guidelines can be found here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

CATEC students learning with fake blood
CATEC students getting hands-on experience with advanced, fake blood
Rodolfo A. Melgar. Photo provided by Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney
Man sentenced for secretly producing child pornography in public restroom
(FILE)
Virginia’s NAACP suing Governor Youngkin’s administration
(FILE
Poll looks at Virginia voter issues