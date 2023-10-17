Albemarle County Fire Rescue asking people to be fire safe & smart

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Forestry says low humidity, windy conditions, and all that crispy vegetation means an easy start for wildfires.

This means you need to take caution, whether you’re burning leaves or even enjoying a backyard fire pit.

“We’re looking for people to be fire safe and to be smart about how they use fire, especially here in the county. If you’re within the urban ring or a densely populated area, you may not be able to have the open-air fire like your counterparts in the rural area,” Shawn Maddox with Albemarle County Fire Rescue said Tuesday, October 17.

ACFR advises everyone to have a way to put out a fire handy, whether it’s a bucket of dirt, water, or an extinguisher.

More information from the Virginia Department of Forestry about preventing wildfires can be found here.

Albemarle County open air burning guidelines can be found here.

