Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Wells Fargo bank branches in Virginia are permanently closing next month.

The Ivy Road branch is one of those locations.

Wells Fargo says customers are increasing their use of digital banking for their needs. As consumer habits change, operations must change.

Both locations are set to close November 1.

