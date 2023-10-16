Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1

Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Wells Fargo bank branches in Virginia are permanently closing next month.

The Ivy Road branch is one of those locations.

Wells Fargo says customers are increasing their use of digital banking for their needs. As consumer habits change, operations must change.

Both locations are set to close November 1.

RELATED: Ivy Road Wells Fargo closing Nov. 1

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
Childhood education center coming to 6th Street-area of Charlottesville
(STOCK)
Albemarle County winery wins award
Camille Dierksheide, creator of the Whimsically Witchy Halloween in Staunton display has added...
Whimsically Witchy expands for second year to help more Staunton Schools
With local elections around the corner, the League of Women Voters held a community dialogue at...
League of Women Voters holds community dialogue