UVA School of Law launches new education institute

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Law has launched a new institute to help ensure students across the country get a high-quality education.

UVA Law celebrated the Education Rights Institute Monday, October 16, which will support scholarships and engagement. It hopes to put in place law and policy reforms to ensure all students can get equal and excellent lessons and the support they need.

“To expand the issue of high-quality education for all students, make sure that we identify sort of where opportunity gaps are, but also how long policy could really help close those gaps,” Kimberly Robinson said.

The institute is currently researching what needs to be done to provide equal opportunity in the classroom.

