Unseasonably cool, then turning warmer

By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The work and school week is getting off to a chilly start. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun, with a chance for a stray shower today. A northwest wind will keep conditions cooler than normal. By the middle of the week temperatures are expected to warm to seasonal levels. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will bring our next chance for rain, later Friday into early Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds & sun, stray shower, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Increasing clouds, pm showers, High: upper 60s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Morning showers, clearing, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

