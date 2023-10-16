Supportive housing project in Albemarle County experiencing setbacks

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An old motel on Route 29 in Albemarle County being turned into supportive housing is experiencing some setbacks. Construction was supposed to start in the spring of 2023 to repurpose the former Red Carpet Inn, but things haven’t gone as planned.

“It is going to require investment from us as a region, at the local-government level, at the philanthropic level,” Piedmont Housing Alliance CEO Sunshine Mathon said Monday, October 16.

The idea to redevelop the inn on Premier Circle came in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We looked at it as a temporary intervention that would then, ideally, lead to the long-term goal, which is, frankly, permanent, supportive housing,” Mathon said.

Permanent, supportive housing would help those with limited incomes to afford a space of their own.

“Permanent, supportive housing is the tried & true, best practice methodology for the vast majority of people with really significant housing challenges to meet their long-term needs,” Mathon said.

Phase 1 of this project began in 2021, but plans had to slow down once things got pricey.

“Every project over the last couple of years has faced really significant cost increases to materials and labor that has slowed down affordable housing, frankly, everywhere,” Mathon said.

The construction state was pushed back after costs increased by roughly $3 million during the planning period.

“They have been working hard over the last year to get that gap closed. They are most of the way there, and are aiming to start construction in May this coming year,” Mathon said.

With the new plan in motion, the property should be opening up 80 new units around the end of 2026.

“It’s going to require creativity, it’s going to require funding, it’s going to require a full-court press from every partner,” Mathon said.

