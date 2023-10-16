Rep. Spanberger speaks to UVA students about public service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) visited her alma mater Monday, October 16, to take to UVA students about public service.

“Do the job of service, but expand and impact the people around you,” Rep. Spanberger said.

She addressed the empty Speaker of the House position, which she expects a vote on Tuesday.

“Ultimately, I maintain my optimism, right? The good thing about having these really negative, heart-pumping times is the folks who want to get through them will join together,” Spanberger said.

