Overall cooler than average week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A northerly breeze will keep temperatures cooler than average for most of the middle part of October.

A slight chance for a passing sprinkle or shower through early Monday evening.

The mildest day of the week will be Thursday.

Tracking the next cold front arriving later Friday into early Saturday. This will bring some rainfall to the region.

Drying and a little cooler than usual next weekend.

Monday afternoon: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a stray shower risk. A northerly breeze. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Monday night: Clearing and cooling to the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and a little milder. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Friday: Increasing clouds a chance for rain showers in the afternoon and Friday night. Highs in the mid 60s to 70 degrees. Lows near 50 degrees.

Saturday: Morning rain showers. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.