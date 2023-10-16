Advertise With Us
No arrests made in connection with deadly East Market Street shooting

Police on the scene of a shooting in the area of East Market Street Saturday, Oct. 14.
Police on the scene of a shooting in the area of East Market Street Saturday, Oct. 14.(WVIR)
By Destini Harris
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it has yet to make an arrest in connection with a deadly weekend shooting along East Market Street.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence, and are asking nearby businesses and home owners to check their surveillance cameras.

“We also know that there were numerous witnesses within feet of this incident, and are asking you to please come forward with what you saw. It’s imperative to this case at this time,” Lt. Joey Lewis aid Monday, October 16.

Police were called out to a shooting in the area - near 2nd Street -around 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. There, officers found 48-year-old Daniel O’Brien Hall suffering from gunshot wounds.

CPD says the victim was transported to the UVA Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to those injuries at the hospital.

