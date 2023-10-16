Advertise With Us
JABA volunteers helping with Medicare open enrollment

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Open enrollment is underway for Medicare.

The Jefferson Area Board for Aging is encouraging people to sign up for some free help with finding the best plan, and maybe even save a little money.

“My first client in we noticed that her plan for next year was not going to be the right fit for her prescriptions. So we changed her to a plan that was, and we saved her about $1,000 on her prescriptions next year,” Randy Rodgers with JABA said Monday, October 16.

Rodgers, an insurance expert, says about 2,300 were helped last yeat, and around half of them changed to a better plan.

“Those people who change save $1.6 million on their premiums in their prescriptions,” he said.

Rodgers says more than 50 volunteer counselors are on hand.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at JABA in Fashion Square Mall.

