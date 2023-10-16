Advertise With Us
Cool, Dry October Pattern Starts the Week

Tracking Milder Temps by Thursday and Next Cold Front
Cool, Dry Pattern
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cool and dry pattern into the mid-week. Chilly nights and nice, but cool days. The mildest day arrives Thursday, with highs returning to seasonable averages in the low 70s. It is short-lived, as another Autumn cold front approaches later Friday into early Saturday, to bring some showers and cool temperatures back down again. Currently, not much rain is expected, generally under a quarter inch.

Tonight: Variable clouds, chilly. Lows low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, cool, nice. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder and seasonable. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows near 50.

Friday: Increasing clouds a chance for rain showers in the afternoon and Friday night. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70. Lows near 50.

Saturday: Morning rain showers. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs low to mid 60s.

