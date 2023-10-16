Childhood education center coming to 6th Street-area of Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new childhood education center is coming to a neighborhood in downtown Charlottesville, thanks to a community economic development grant.

The $800,000 grant focuses on bringing dozens of jobs and trusted childcare to families in need in the area of 6th Street.

“We’re going to be creating a new, high-quality early learning center as part of the Kindlewood community, formerly known as Friendship Court,” Piedmont Housing Alliance Executive Director Sunshine Mathon said.

Mathon says this grant will give families the chance to get their kids ready for elementary school at a price most can afford.

“And that will be a partnership with MACAA bringing in a coordination of Head Start-eligible children and families all the way through,” Mathon said.

The new center is expected to create 40 jobs, mostly teachers.

“We’re going to work with those interested residents to ensure they’re as ready as they can be for the application process, including some training and so forth as much as a year ahead before we actually start hiring,” Mathon said.

Construction is slated to get underway in a few months.

“Our goal is to start construction of that building in January or February of next year. So within a few months, we anticipate being ready to open in time for the 2025 school year,” Mathon said.

