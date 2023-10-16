Advertise With Us
Another Dry Cool Week

By Dominique Smith
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another mostly dry week ahead. Starting the week out, we could see a few spotty showers on Monday, but we’ll seeing drier and cooler conditions through the week. So far, our next best chance for rain comes next Friday with a cold front, at which point, we’ll also start to see a dip in temperatures. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows around 40.

Monday: Cool and partly cloudy with a chance for a spotty shower. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the low 40′s.

Thursday: Warmer and sunny. Highs around 70.. Lows around 50.

Friday & Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60′s.

Sunday: Cooler and mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

