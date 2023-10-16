Advertise With Us
Albemarle County winery wins award

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Loving Cup took home Best Winery of the Year at the 2023 Ordinary Awards presented by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association.

The Virginia vineyard is certified organic and focuses on more unusual varities.

Owner Karl Hambsch says their focus on the guest experience helps to set them apart.

“We emphasize friendliness more than snootiness, you know? So, we would rather some folks just come out and like relax and have a good time,” the owner said.

The winery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

