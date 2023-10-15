Virginia Association of Realtors seeks health insurance solution

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In 2022 the General Assembly unanimously passed a bill that would allow thousands of real estate brokers in Virginia to create their own large group insurance peel to gain better access to affordable healthcare.

Lawmakers in Washington say this goes against federal law.

Under Virginia’s law, the 36,000 members would be considered a large insurance group.

Insurance premiums could be set as a whole rather that basing rates on Virginia’s individual or small group pools.

“Health insurance should be available to as many people as possible at a price point that people can afford and that’s simply what we’re trying to accomplish here,” CEAO of the Virginia Association of Realtors Martin Johnson said.

Johnson says the law was created after a survey found out about 20% of its members are uninsured.

“People that go without every day probably live life in a very panic-stricken state,” Johnson said, “They are but a cancer diagnosis or a major injury away from probably financial ruin.”

Realtors are independent contractors and unless they have a spouse with insurance or are a retiree of the state or federal government, their only option is to get insurance from the Federal Exchange through the Affordable Care Act.

“The premiums are very high on the exchange and really put people in that very precarious situation of having to make a financial decision of they wanted to take the risk to go without,” Johnson said.

Regardless, federal law trumps state law and it was determined by the federal government this policy makes it impossible for insurers to comply with reforms to the Affordable Care Act because of how large the group is.

“Because it’s a federal conflict, the federal court system will be able to overrule anything that the state has passed,” NBC29 legal analyst AC Rieman said.

Rieman says the only way for a different outcome is if the commonwealth sued the federal government.

Johnson is unsure of the correct path forward but won’t stop until he finds a solution.

“It is one that is very personal to our members, both that have insurance and those that don’t. Those that do understand the significance of that,” Johnson said, “Obviously, those that don’t have to wake up every day and open and pray that diagnosis doesn’t come through.”

NBC29 reached out to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team for comment.

Youngkin’s spokesperson, Macauley Parter, says he disagrees with the Biden administration’s position that real estate professionals and brokers cannot be considered business owners and that is why he signed the bill into law.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.