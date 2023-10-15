Advertise With Us
UVA basketball blue-white scrimmage highlights

Reece Beekman
Reece Beekman(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA men and women’s basketball teams had their annual blue-white scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena Saturday afternoon in front of thousands of fans.

Reece Beekman is back for his senior season for the UVA men and got a loud ovation from the crowd. Tony Bennett begins his 15th season at UVA. There are a lot of new faces on this year’s team and many showed signs of making and impact this season during Saturday’s scrimmage.

Beekman, Ryan Dunn, Isaac McKneely and Leon Bond III stood out the most. McKneely won the first ever three-point shooting contest in the blue-white scrimmage edging out Taine Murray.

Amaka Aguga-Hamilton begins her second season at as UVA women’s head coach. She has three players from Central Virginia on this year’s team. Joining Greene County’s Sam Brunelle is Charlottesville’s Kymora Johnson and Louisa County’s Olivia McGhee.

Johnson stood out in Saturday playing the entire scrimmage at point guard with several nice assists and buckets.

Highlights on CW29 news at 10 and NBC29 news at 11.

