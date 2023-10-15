League of Women Voters holds community dialogue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With local elections around the corner, the League of Women Voters held a community dialogue at the Jefferson-Madison Library.

All who came out learned more about the school board election and the importance of voting.

UVA Center of Politics joined in the conversation with a speech on regional legislative races.

“It doesn’t matter what side of the aisle you’re on. You need to think about how local elections and our local representatives do a lot of work for us every day,” President Megan Heubeck, “Really think about what you want them to do and help them to do it.”

