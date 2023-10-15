Advertise With Us
League of Women Voters holds community dialogue

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Amya Mitchell
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With local elections around the corner, the League of Women Voters held a community dialogue at the Jefferson-Madison Library.

All who came out learned more about the school board election and the importance of voting.

UVA Center of Politics joined in the conversation with a speech on regional legislative races.

“It doesn’t matter what side of the aisle you’re on. You need to think about how local elections and our local representatives do a lot of work for us every day,” President Megan Heubeck, “Really think about what you want them to do and help them to do it.”

More information about the League of Women Voters can be found here.

