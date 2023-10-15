Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Cooler Week on Tap

By Dominique Smith
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front brought a bit more rain than expected with southern portions of central Virginia receiving around an inch of rainfall. Others are were closer to half an inch. Along with the rain, we’re going to be keep an eye on temperatures into the week. As we head into this next week we’ll see we’ll below average temperatures only making it to upper 50′s low 60′s, and breezy conditions into Sunday. Overall, expect another dry week ahead with next rain chances being next Friday. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Showers ending and mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40′s and low 50′s.

Sunday: Cooler and breezy. Highs in the upper 50′s to low 60′s. Lows around 40.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows around 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.

Wednesday & Thursday: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Saturday: Drier and partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Scene outside Fashion Square Mall 9-13-2023
Albemarle man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts

Latest News

Cooler Weather
Cool week
Few showers
Autumn cold front sweeps east
Autumn cold front
Few showers and trending cooler
Much Cooler Weekend. Rain Arrives Saturday
NBC29 Weather 6 PM