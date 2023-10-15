Cooler Week on Tap

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front brought a bit more rain than expected with southern portions of central Virginia receiving around an inch of rainfall. Others are were closer to half an inch. Along with the rain, we’re going to be keep an eye on temperatures into the week. As we head into this next week we’ll see we’ll below average temperatures only making it to upper 50′s low 60′s, and breezy conditions into Sunday. Overall, expect another dry week ahead with next rain chances being next Friday. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Showers ending and mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40′s and low 50′s.

Sunday: Cooler and breezy. Highs in the upper 50′s to low 60′s. Lows around 40.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows around 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.

Wednesday & Thursday: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Saturday: Drier and partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s.

