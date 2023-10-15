Cooler than average mid-October

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cooler north winds will keep temperatures below average for most of the middle part of October.

A blend of clouds and sun with a spotty, mainly afternoon and early evening rain shower possible Monday.

Overall, it’s a dry outlook for most of the new work and school week.

The mildest day will be Thursday.

An autumn cold front arrives Friday with a few rain showers. A drying trend and slightly cooler than usual next weekend.

Sunday: Clouds and sun with a cool north wind. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Monday: Sun and clouds with an isolated sprinkle or brief shower possible in the afternoon and earl evening. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northwest breeze. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, highs near 70 degrees. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

