The Bloodstained Men protest against male circumcision

Bloodstained Men Charlottesville
Bloodstained Men Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of human’s rights activists continued their 13-day protest tour in Charlottesville Sunday, October 15.

The Bloodstained Men are fighting against male circumcision and the traumas it leaves in men.

They are known for their attention-grabbing aesthetic which features an all-white outfit with a blood stain on their pants.

Members of the group were out at the intersection of Emmett Street and Barracks Road marching around with signs with messaging supporting the cause.

“We are here to educate and warn. To warn people that circumcision is child abuse. It’s male genital mutilation. It’s not medicine,” Founder Brother K said, “It’s a punishment and we are here to educate that the foreskin is the most vital part of the male genitals.”

The tour continues October 16 in Newport News and Richmond and October 21 in Washington DC.

